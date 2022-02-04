2022 presidential candidates reject proposed changes to Elections Act

The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has rubbed the Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza campaigns the wrong way, with leaders from both sides agreeing to oppose the return to the manual transmission of election results contained in clauses of the proposed law.

Deputy President William Ruto led the castigation alleging that the amendments are meant to install a puppet in government and to supposedly sabotage the electorate's freedom of choice.

“The never-ending onslaught through election law amendments is a choreographed attempt to install a puppet on the Kenyan electorate and sabotage our freedom of choice and hard-earned democracy. The plan is evil and must fail. The people have resoundingly said hatupangwingwi,” DP Ruto stated.

Raila’s battalion, led by Suna-East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, has suggested that manual transmission of results will be open to manipulation, pointing out that the country has invested massively in electronic systems.

“We are not supporting the elections amendment bill that is taking us back to a manual system of tallying which is open to manipulation and errors. The country has invested heavily in electronic systems. We can only improve on it but not revert to manual,” Junet stated.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi on his part said last-minute changes are what led the country into the 2007/2008 clashes describing the proposed law as a 'bad law'.

Although the two sects had different reasons for disagreeing with the amendments, it was the first time they agreed on something and the two sides vowed to shoot it down.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has, however, defended the Bill saying it is meant to curb problems encountered during the 2017 General Election.