No Jubilee without me - DP Ruto responds to Uhuru [Video]

Speaking during a public rally in Kakamega on Tuesday February 2022, DP Ruto said that he deserves credit for projects that were delivered by President Kenyatta's administration.

“The government was a joint project between Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto and I want to tell you, they cannot deny me as deputy president the credit for the many things we have achieved in government,” he said.

Dr Ruto also responded to a thinly veiled attack by President Kenyatta who on Monday said that a number of politicians were shouting over the roofs of their cars instead of doing the actual work.

“Developments projects are not implemented from the rooftop of vehicles. This trend of propagating lies at rallies should stop,” President Kenyatta stated.

DP Ruto demands credit for Jubilee administration successes

In response, DP Ruto insisted he had also sat in meetings where government projects were planned.

“I was there in the meetings to plan for roads, I was there when we were planning for electricity distribution, technical training institutions, and education. You cannot eliminate me. Without me, the Jubilee government would not have been formed,” the deputy president argued.

He added: “I have been in politics long enough to know that you plan theory in offices but you execute practicals in the field, sometimes on top of cars."

A day earlier, President Kenyatta had accused his deputy of taking credit for government projects and criticising the same administration.

Signalling the start of an active political season, the head of state said that he had implored DP Ruto, together with his allies, to shelve their ambitions and focus on delivering promises but they turned a deaf ear.

“They remind me every day that I have only one vote and that is okay. Our party Jubilee has been working and I won’t get tired of telling people and asking them to vote for Jubilee and other like-minded people who want to work.

“Some people want to eat and breath politics day and night. I tried to convince them to focus on delivering first but I was told I don’t have the power to stop them and I gave up. I told them if that is what you have decided go right ahead, I will work with those who want to work,” President Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta to join election campaigns

He also said that despite having only one vote, he would not hesitate to advise the country on who he trusts to take the reigns in the coming election.

President Kenyatta announced that he will join the conversations on who is best suited to be elected into office, an indication that he will soon be seen on the campaign trail.