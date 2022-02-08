Sossion advises Uhuru to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki

Speaking on Citizen TV, Sossion lauded retired President Mwai Kibaki as an example of an incumbent who had allegedly not concerned himself with succession politics.

“What Uhuru Kenyatta should do is what Kibaki did. Kibaki did not meddle with his own transition. He allowed the people of Kenya to exercise their free will,” Sossion said.

Sossion further argued that the handshake had placed President Kenyatta in a number of wars with trade unions and civil society, suggesting that the president had launched an onslaught against political parties.

“Right after the handshake Uhuru engaged in systematic engagement of quite a number of wars and if you look at it from the background right from 2013 where are civil societies in this country? They were all destroyed by president Uhuru Kenyatta, trade unions have been stifled they can’t speak anymore and now he is on political parties,” Sossion stated.

Sossion went on to advise the president to support a candidate from the Jubilee party. The nominated member of parliament made a comparison with the US, where former President Barack Obama endorsed the now President Joe Biden.

“Barack Obama supported Joe Biden under the Democrats party and that is natural for any exiting president to support a member from his own party, Jakaya Kikwete supported Magufuli under the Chama cha Mapinduzi,” the MP pointed out.

Session resigned from the teachers’ union in June 2021 to focus on his political career after an eight-year tenure with the labour union.