After a charged election day in Matungu constituency on Thursday, Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo has emerged as winner.

Nabulindo garnered 14,257 votes after counting votes submitted from 116 polling stations.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate David Were came in second with 10,565 votes in the preliminary results.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s candidate, Alex Lanya came in third received 5,513.

The victory is considered a win for ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi who had been pitted against ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in the region.

Provisional results for the Matungu by-election

The election was marred with various violent incidents including an incident involving Kakamega Senator Cleopas Malala.

The Senator claimed that police had stolen Sh2.5 million from his vehicle when they roughed him up.

Malala had earlier reported to the IEBC that the ODM party had an alleged sinister plan to rig the election.