ODM Leader Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga, on Thursday mocked Deputy President William Ruto's strategy for the Msambweni by-elections.

Winnie responded after Ruto met with one of the aspirants for the Msambweni by-elections- Feisal Abdallah Dori.

The former Prime Minister's daughter made a cryptic tweet comparing the DP to a matatu driver who would rather leave his conductor rather than let a car get ahead of him.

" A matatu would rather leave it's tout behind than to let your car get ahead of them - Kenyan Proverb," Winnie said while quoting a tweet.

The quoted tweet referenced the quick turn around of DP and his allies against Sharlet Mariam who was the sole aspirant to seek the Jubilee Party ticket before the ruling party decided it would not field a candidate.

The DP and his allies from the Coast met with Feisal who initially intended to vie for the ticket on an ODM ticket but opted to vie as an independent fearing the nominations would not be fair.

Feisal is a relative of the late Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori whose death triggered the by-elections expected to be held on December 15th.