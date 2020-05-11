Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka said his party is working on a post-election coalition agreement with the Jubilee Party and the Kenya National African Union (Kanu).

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Citizen TV, Kalonzo said the National Executive Council (NEC), the party’s top organ, had given him the go-ahead to open talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and KANU leader Gideon Moi.

“Wiper will be ready to enter into a cooperation agreement with both Kanu and Jubilee when that time comes. We are open to that,” he stated.

Kalonzo Musyoka with Gideon Moi at a recent fund raiser where he announced plans for a merger between Wiper and KANU

Kanu-Jubilee deal

Kalonzo also noted that such a move would be sanctioned in accordance with the agreement the party signed with its Nasa partners.

“As Wiper, we are also consulting with Coalition partners in ODM, ANC and Ford Kenya to be able to see, what else we can do because as this time, the country needs to come together, regardless of political persuasion in order to jumpstart the economy and unite this country further,” Musyoka said.

Last week, Kanu signed a post-election agreement with Jubilee, becoming the first party to formalise its agreement with the ruling party.