Wiper Democratic Movement party is set to sign a Cooperation Agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party and Gideon Moi led KANU.

In a statement, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) said they have sanctioned their party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to seal the agreement.

“The National Executive Council of the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya, meeting under the leadership of the Party Leader Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, has today authorized Hon. Musyoka to seal a Cooperation Agreement with Jubilee and KANU with immediate effect,” said the statement.

The statement said that 50 NEC members held a zoom meeting and unanimously resolved to back the immediate implementation of the Cooperation Agreement.

Kalonzo Musyoka who chaired the NEC meeting however, noted that Wiper remains a member of the National Super Alliance (NASA), and the agreement does not in any way breach their coalition agreement.

Wiper Democratic Movement’s National Delegates Conference will be held at a later date to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition with Jubilee and KANU.