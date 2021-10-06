RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Wives of KDF soldiers form national association

Denis Mwangi

The association is led by Tabitha Kibochi the wife of Kenya's Chief of Defence General Robert Kibochi.

The Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK) on October 6, 2021 took its medical outreach program to Langata Garrison to sensitize the mothers on safe maternal health.

Speaking during the event, MWAK Chairperson Mrs. Tabitha Kibochi urged the mothers to attend relevant clinics once they make the decision to get pregnant or immediately they discover they are pregnant.

A considerable number of disabilities among children are preventable if the mothers take the advised cautionary measures.

We as MWAK are very much happy to be here today to bring this campaign to the women of Langata Garrison as part of our advocacy on health. Following talks with our medics, we are aware that most of the health challenges for mother and child are avoidable. I urge you to make maximum use of this rare opportunity to learn and get screened for your physical well-being,” said Mrs Kibochi.

Various specialists enlightened the women on nutrition and the importance of exercising to enable the women be medically and physically fit pre and post delivery.

Under the slogan ‘Afya bora ustawi wetu’, MWAK intends to reach out to all military units across the country to sensitize women on what they can do differently to enhance their health and that of their children.

Brigadier Jaldessa, the Garrison Commander urged the members present to continue observing health protocols provided by the Ministry of Health saying that Covid-19 is still a threat.

He asked the partcipants to get vaccinated as the service is readily available in all military units.

MWAK was inaugurated earlier this year to provide a platform to exchange ideas, interact and provide benefits to members, as a support system to families of the deceased, persons with disability, retired and serving personnel of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Robert Kibochi recognized the vital role played by the wives of soldiers in taking care of that which cannot be regimented within the direct military chain of command.

