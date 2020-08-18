Police have launched a manhunt for a woman believed to have buried her 1-day old infant alive.

The 26-year-old woman from opiyo village, Kokwanyo East Sub location, Rachuonyo East sub-county is said to have conceived the child out of wedlock.

According to reports, the woman claimed to have been threatened by her husband who has been away for over a year.

The man had warned her of dire consequences after he was informed that his wife was pregnant.

On the run

Reports emerged that the woman had given birth on Monday and strangled the baby with a cloth.

Relatives confronted her when and she admitted to what she had done and took the family to the farm where she had buried the baby.

After family members exhumed the baby's body and reburied it ner the woman's house she took her three children to their maternal home in Kochol.

Kokwanyo East Sub location Assistant Chief Don Odero confirmed the incident saying they have launched a manhunt for the young woman who’s currently at large.