Two people were on Wednesday confirmed dead at the scene of an accident along Nairobi's Jogoo Road.

The tragic collision involved a bus belonging to Umoinner Sacco and a motorbike that is said to have been ferrying a passenger.

Among the casualties was a woman as reports indicated that rider of the boda boda along with three others had also been seriously injured in the accident.

Unconfirmed reports also claim that the Umoinner was being driven recklessly before the fatal accident.

A total of seven injured passengers were treated at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital while the bodies of the victims were transported to City Mortuary.

10 Kenyans feared dead in New Year's day road accidents

The two deaths raised the number of road accident victims recorded on New Year's day to a total of 10.

Earlier on Wednesday morning five people were confirmed dead on the spot, in Baringo County, after a saloon car they were travelling in veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

In Kericho County two people lost their lives following another collision involving a private car and a boda boda at Cheborus village in Chelilis along the busy Kericho-Litein highway.

"The boda boda rider died on the spot following the accident while the passenger who sustained serious head injuries died while undergoing treatment at Litein AIC hospital," Bureti Sub-County Police Commander Felicia Nafula confirmed.

5 confirmed dead in early morning accident along Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road

In Kirinyaga County a pedestrian was crushed to death by a vehicle that lost control along the Kutus-Rwambiti road.