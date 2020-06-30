A woman caused a commotion at the milimani law courts on Tuesday, after claiming that Chief Justice David Maraga sired a child with her whom he refuses to take care of.

In a video shared online, the woman identified as Mary Kwamboka claims CJ Maraga refuses to take care of the 6-year-old child.

Kwamboka was screaming as she demanded an audience with the CJ, whom she alleges to have neglected his duties as the father to her child.

"Kama alinipea mtoto kwa nini asigaramie? (if he gave me a child why is he not taking care of her?)," she cried.

File image of Chief Justice David Maraga

Alleged deadbeat

Kwamboka further claimed that the CJ has not honoured summons by the children's department on the matter.

"I met with Maraga and we had an affair. We've been friends since 2013 and now I have a 6-year-old daughter.

"He has refused to take care of the child, he wants me to foot all the bills... I have been filing cases every now and then, he was summoned by the Children's Department and he refused to honour the summons," she lamented.

Here is the video, courtesy of Robin Njogu (Twitter);