10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023
Here's a list of African countries with the strongest military power.
Recommended articles
The GFP takes into account various factors, including the size of the armed forces, available resources, and military equipment.
Pulse presents this listicle according to the 2023 Global Firepower Index.
1. Egypt
Egypt's strong military position can be attributed to its large and well-trained armed forces, advanced military equipment, and strategic geographic location. It possesses a sizable air force and navy, which further bolster its overall military strength in the region.
2. Algeria
Algeria maintains a strong military force due to its substantial defense budget and a large standing army. The country has invested in modernising its military capabilities, including a robust air defense system and an extensive inventory of armored vehicles.
3. South Africa
South Africa is recognised for having a well-developed defense industry, allowing it to manufacture its military equipment and arms. The country also benefits from a capable air force and a relatively advanced naval fleet.
4. Nigeria
Nigeria's significant military strength can be attributed to its large population, which provides a substantial manpower pool for its armed forces. The country's military is actively involved in peacekeeping missions across the African continent, showcasing its regional influence.
5. Ethiopia
Ethiopia maintains one of the largest standing armies in Africa and has invested in its air force and ground capabilities. Its strategic significance in the Horn of Africa region contributes to its strong military standing.
6. Angola
Angola has increased its military expenditure over the years, resulting in significant improvements in its armed forces' capabilities. The country possesses a sizable air force and navy, enhancing its overall military strength.
7. Morocco
Morocco benefits from a well-equipped and modernised military, with a focus on enhancing its air and naval capabilities. The country has actively participated in international military exercises, further showcasing its prowess.
8. Democratic Republic of Congo
The Democratic Republic of the Congo possesses a significant military force, largely due to its large population and substantial defense budget. It has been actively involved in peacekeeping missions, demonstrating its regional military influence.
9. Tunisia
Tunisia's military strength is partly due to its focus on counterterrorism and border security. The country has been actively involved in regional security initiatives and has demonstrated its capabilities through successful counterterrorism operations.
10. Sudan
Sudan's military strength is bolstered by its large standing army and air force. The country has been involved in various internal and regional conflicts, showcasing its military capabilities.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke