66-year-old preacher slapped with 8,658 years prison sentence

Notably, he is a fierce opponent of the theory of evolution and penned a book about creationism "The Atlas of Creation" to mock the former. The book received wide ridicule and criticism but this did not stop Oktar from shipping it, unrequested, to academics and libraries. He accused the Darwin theory of evolution of being the foundation of global terrorism.

He once referred to a group of women surrounding him as his "kittens".

Pulse

Oktar's views have earned him degrees of notoriety in Turkey and abroad. Prior to his arrest in 2018, along with hundreds of his followers, he had been arrested multiple times serving time in prison and a psychiatric unit.

His arrest in 2018 followed a litany of accusations, including running a criminal organisation, tax offences, sexual abuse, and counter-terrorism laws. However, Oktar told the press that the allegations were lies made up by a conspiracy against him. He frequently and strongly talked about "a game by the British deep state" which he blamed for the charges.

He was given 1,075 years in jail.

In January 2021, he was again convicted of 10 separate charges, including leading a criminal gang, engaging in political and military espionage, sexual abuse of minors, rape, blackmail and causing torment.