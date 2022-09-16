RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

All adults below 90 should get skills that tap government money - Museveni

Martha Kemigisha

President Museveni has asked Ugandans below 90 years to acquire skills that will help them benefit from government programs that have been implemented to help in job and wealth creation.

All adults below 90 should get skills that exploit government programs - Museveni
All adults below 90 should get skills that exploit government programs - Museveni

He made the remarks during his birthday celebrations yesterday September 15. He said that all Ugandans should strive to be entrepreneurs before they are too old.

Recommended articles

"My appeal to all Ugandans, again, is that each and every adult should strive to be either a wealth and job- creator or a worker if you still have the energy, not too old- e.g. 90 years and above," he said.

The president also said that government has built capacity to support works in the four sectors that, according to him, have the greatest potential for growth.

"The Government has put mechanisms to support individuals that want to enter or grow their efforts in these four sectors. The sectors for wealth and jobs creation, as I normally tell you, are: Commercial agriculture with ekibaro (cura, aimar, otita), Legal mining and manufacturing, Services and ICT," he added.

According to the president, there is enough resources in the government initiatives however it may be hard to access these resources without skills.

"There is money in UDB (Uganda Development Bank) for manufacturing and agriculture and some of the services, PDM money for the Saccos in small-scale commercial agriculture, and Emyooga funds at the constituency level for enterprises that, mainly, need skills," he noted.

He believes that through entrepreneurial ventures aimed at serving large markets, Ugandans will benefit.

"Targeting the Ugandan, the East African, the African, and the global markets, we cannot go wrong if we follow this advice," he said.

The president also said that as he enters a new age, if Ugandans put his advise in action, he will be content knowing that the past 62 years of his struggle and the struggle of his colleagues aimed at transforming the social-economic of Ugandan have come to fruition.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

All adults below 90 should get skills that tap government money - Museveni

All adults below 90 should get skills that tap government money - Museveni

DP Gachagua speaks after meeting with Raila [Photos]

DP Gachagua speaks after meeting with Raila [Photos]

US Embassy announces changes to hasten Visa applications for Kenyans

US Embassy announces changes to hasten Visa applications for Kenyans

More pain for Kenyans as KRA plans to increase taxes on these products [List]

More pain for Kenyans as KRA plans to increase taxes on these products [List]

Ruto calls meeting at an undisclosed location ahead of Cabinet announcement

Ruto calls meeting at an undisclosed location ahead of Cabinet announcement

Raila returns from vacation, attacks Judiciary in fiery speech [Video]

Raila returns from vacation, attacks Judiciary in fiery speech [Video]

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa

Inspiring story of humble photographer behind Ruto's official portrait

Inspiring story of humble photographer behind Ruto's official portrait

Sakaja appoints Olive Mugenda, Dr Mercy Mwangangi to special taskforce

Sakaja appoints Olive Mugenda, Dr Mercy Mwangangi to special taskforce

Trending

Bayer Foundation's annual Women Empowerment Award

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa

All adults below 90 should get skills that exploit government programs - Museveni

All adults below 90 should get skills that tap government money - Museveni