All adults below 90 should get skills that tap government money - Museveni

"My appeal to all Ugandans, again, is that each and every adult should strive to be either a wealth and job- creator or a worker if you still have the energy, not too old- e.g. 90 years and above," he said.

The president also said that government has built capacity to support works in the four sectors that, according to him, have the greatest potential for growth.

"The Government has put mechanisms to support individuals that want to enter or grow their efforts in these four sectors. The sectors for wealth and jobs creation, as I normally tell you, are: Commercial agriculture with ekibaro (cura, aimar, otita), Legal mining and manufacturing, Services and ICT," he added.

According to the president, there is enough resources in the government initiatives however it may be hard to access these resources without skills.

"There is money in UDB (Uganda Development Bank) for manufacturing and agriculture and some of the services, PDM money for the Saccos in small-scale commercial agriculture, and Emyooga funds at the constituency level for enterprises that, mainly, need skills," he noted.

He believes that through entrepreneurial ventures aimed at serving large markets, Ugandans will benefit.

"Targeting the Ugandan, the East African, the African, and the global markets, we cannot go wrong if we follow this advice," he said.