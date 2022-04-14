America isn't what you think it is; don't come -Steve Harvey to Africans

The popular show host made this revelation in an interview that has gone viral on various social media platforms.

He said, "America is not what most young Africans perceive it to be because people like him wish they would live in places like Ghana where they'll feel safe forever."

Steve added that America "isn't what people perceive it is."

Citing an example, he noted that "You'll never hear in Ghana that police have shot anyone after pulling them over."

He hence advised that it is important to stay home (in your country) rather than looking forward to travelling offshores.

"It's not what you think it is. You'll never hear in Ghana that police have shot anyone after pulling them over. We should rather come home. Not the other way round," he said.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian teacher who was earning GHC1,500 says she now takes $1,300 in Vietnam, and she doesn’t intend to return because "Ghana is expensive now".

Mercy Agyei Ankomah disclosed this in an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaame.

The woman, who is now an English teacher in Vietnam, said that her life has changed since she migrated to the Southeast Asian country in 2019.

Despite the enviableness of her salary, she complained about delays in payment and the distortion of the profession by the advent of Covid-19.

"This time around, the salary is better. Before the pandemic, black teachers took $600. But during the pandemic, the white teachers left. So now I take $1,300. Others also receive $1,200 to $3,000.