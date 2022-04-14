RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

America isn't what you think it is; don't come -Steve Harvey to Africans

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Popular African-American comedian, Steve Harvey has made shocking revelations about leaving Ghana to seek greener pastures in America.

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo
Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo

According to him, America is not what most young Africans perceive it to be because people like him wish they would live in places like Ghana where they'll feel safe forever.

Recommended articles

The popular show host made this revelation in an interview that has gone viral on various social media platforms.

He said, "America is not what most young Africans perceive it to be because people like him wish they would live in places like Ghana where they'll feel safe forever."

Steve added that America "isn't what people perceive it is."

Citing an example, he noted that "You'll never hear in Ghana that police have shot anyone after pulling them over."

He hence advised that it is important to stay home (in your country) rather than looking forward to travelling offshores.

"It's not what you think it is. You'll never hear in Ghana that police have shot anyone after pulling them over. We should rather come home. Not the other way round," he said.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian teacher who was earning GHC1,500 says she now takes $1,300 in Vietnam, and she doesn’t intend to return because "Ghana is expensive now".

Mercy Agyei Ankomah disclosed this in an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaame.

The woman, who is now an English teacher in Vietnam, said that her life has changed since she migrated to the Southeast Asian country in 2019.

Despite the enviableness of her salary, she complained about delays in payment and the distortion of the profession by the advent of Covid-19.

"This time around, the salary is better. Before the pandemic, black teachers took $600. But during the pandemic, the white teachers left. So now I take $1,300. Others also receive $1,200 to $3,000.

"The problem is that we were sent home in February due to a festival. So, I have nothing to rely on. We are in March, and it’s the same," Ankomah said during the interview.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

America isn't what you think it is; don't come -Steve Harvey to Africans

America isn't what you think it is; don't come -Steve Harvey to Africans

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

Trending

America isn't what you think it is; don't come -Steve Harvey to Africans

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

Michael Ozioma Helen and David Okike