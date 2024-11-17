The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

They will lose election – Elon Musk reacts to video of First Lady insulting him

Elon Musk who predicted victory for U.S president-elect Donald Trump and deployed all resources at his disposal to secure victory for Trump has reacted to the video

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire and owner of social media giant X has predicted another loss for an incumbent President after the country’s first lady lost her cool and insulted him.

Recommended articles

The world’s richest man made the damning prediction for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after the President’s wife and the country’s first lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva lost her cool and insulted Musk.

Rosangela who was advocating for tougher regulation of social media at an event ahead of the G20 summit was startled by a loud noise.

"I think it's Elon Musk," she remarked, adding, "I'm not afraid of you, f*ck you, Elon Musk."

ADVERTISEMENT
Brazilian First Lady Rosangela Janja da Silva
Brazilian First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva Brazilian First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva Pulse Live Kenya

The video went viral on social media, including X where it caught the eyes of Musk who predicted a loss for the incumbent when Brazil goes to the polls in 2026.

"They are going to lose the next election," Musk wrote, accompanying it with a pair of laughing emojis.

READ: How Kamala raised $1 billion and still lost to Trump who raised $388 million

ADVERTISEMENT

X has had a frosty past in Brazil where the country's supreme court suspended X for 40 days earlier this year, leaving the country groping in the dark and without access to crucial information during the suspension.

The suspension was part of a legal tussle over disinformation, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hailing the suspension as a legitimate measure against disinformation.

Notably, Musk is allied to Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro who has indicated that he will be seeking a comeback to the Presidency in 2026 and hoping for a major comeback like Trump whop was backed by Musk in the U.S elections.

The far-right former president shared a screenshot of the video noting that a diplomatic problem is in the offing following the First Lady’s remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We now have another diplomatic problem," Bolsonaro wrote.

Jair Bolsonaro was previously disqualified following his conviction for discrediting the country's electoral system but has made his intentions to contest in 2026 clear.

Musk was a prominent figure in the US presidential elections campaigns, backing President-elect Donald Trump.

His deep pockets came in handy, with the billionaire using all resources at his disposal to secure victory for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT
President-elect Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in October.AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File
President-elect Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in October.AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File Business Insider USA

With millions following him on X, he tirelessly campaigned for Trump and took on the Kamala Harris campaign head-on.

READ: Trump appoints Elon Musk as head of new DOGE department

With a claims of bias among a number of media houses, X was the ground on which the battle was fought.

He has since warmed up to serving in Trump’s administration in the Department of Government Efficiency.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyans pile pressure on Catholic Church to reject Ruto's Sh5.3M donation

Kenyans pile pressure on Catholic Church to reject Ruto's Sh5.3M donation

Student stabs 8 to death, injures 17 after missing out on graduation list

Student stabs 8 to death, injures 17 after missing out on graduation list

They will lose election – Elon Musk reacts to video of First Lady insulting him

They will lose election – Elon Musk reacts to video of First Lady insulting him

DCI arrest notorious Nairobi 'mchele babe', reveal how victim lost Sh529K

DCI arrest notorious Nairobi 'mchele babe', reveal how victim lost Sh529K

Meg Whitman: Why I resigned as U.S Ambassador to Kenya, corruption & my legacy

Meg Whitman: Why I resigned as U.S Ambassador to Kenya, corruption & my legacy

Gachagua's weighty message after being snubbed at Embu event graced by Ruto & Uhuru

Gachagua's weighty message after being snubbed at Embu event graced by Ruto & Uhuru

Nairobi woman reported missing by partner found in her husband’s house

Nairobi woman reported missing by partner found in her husband’s house

Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto’s speech

Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto’s speech

What Uhuru told Ruto & Gachagua when they met in Embu today

What Uhuru told Ruto & Gachagua when they met in Embu today

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

How Kamala raised $1 billion and still lost to Trump who raised $388 million

President-elect Donald Trump appoints billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Trump appoints Elon Musk as head of new DOGE department

Elon Musk

They will lose election – Elon Musk reacts to video of First Lady insulting him