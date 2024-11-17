They will lose election – Elon Musk reacts to video of First Lady insulting him

The world’s richest man made the damning prediction for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after the President’s wife and the country’s first lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva lost her cool and insulted Musk.

Rosangela who was advocating for tougher regulation of social media at an event ahead of the G20 summit was startled by a loud noise.

"I think it's Elon Musk," she remarked, adding, "I'm not afraid of you, f*ck you, Elon Musk."

Brazilian First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva Pulse Live Kenya

Elon Musk's reaction to video of Brazilian First lady insulting him

The video went viral on social media, including X where it caught the eyes of Musk who predicted a loss for the incumbent when Brazil goes to the polls in 2026.

"They are going to lose the next election," Musk wrote, accompanying it with a pair of laughing emojis.

X has had a frosty past in Brazil where the country's supreme court suspended X for 40 days earlier this year, leaving the country groping in the dark and without access to crucial information during the suspension.

The suspension was part of a legal tussle over disinformation, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hailing the suspension as a legitimate measure against disinformation.

Brazil elections & possible return of former president Jair Bolsonaro

Notably, Musk is allied to Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro who has indicated that he will be seeking a comeback to the Presidency in 2026 and hoping for a major comeback like Trump whop was backed by Musk in the U.S elections.

The far-right former president shared a screenshot of the video noting that a diplomatic problem is in the offing following the First Lady’s remarks.

"We now have another diplomatic problem," Bolsonaro wrote.

Jair Bolsonaro was previously disqualified following his conviction for discrediting the country's electoral system but has made his intentions to contest in 2026 clear.

Elon Musk backing Trump and securing victory

Musk was a prominent figure in the US presidential elections campaigns, backing President-elect Donald Trump.

His deep pockets came in handy, with the billionaire using all resources at his disposal to secure victory for Trump.

With millions following him on X, he tirelessly campaigned for Trump and took on the Kamala Harris campaign head-on.

With a claims of bias among a number of media houses, X was the ground on which the battle was fought.