Church of Uganda breaks away from Church of England over homosexuals

Eric Kyama

The Church of Uganda Archbishop, The Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has released a statement in which he has announced Church of Uganda’s break away from the Church of England.

The statement which was released shortly after the end of Global Anglican Future Conference (GFCON) on Friday 21, April 2023 held in Kigali Rwanda this week cited the Church of England decision to provide prayers of blessing to same-sex marriages as the biggest reason for the break away.

We have recognised that the Archbishop of Canterbury has abdicated his historic place as the “First among Equals” among the Primates and Churches of the Anglican Communion, and we no longer recognise him as our leader,” the statement read in part.

It further read: “The Church of England General Synod’s decision to provide prayers of blessing to same-sex unions and the Archbishop of Canterbury’s enthusiastic support of it are decisions we cannot recognise and have resulted in the breaking of fellowship with him and the Church of England.”

The statement also indicated that the conference which attracted 1,300 delegates from 52 countries re-affirmed its commitment to Resolution 1.10 from the 1998 Lambeth Conference which declared that “homosexual practice is incompatible with scripture.”

As a conference, we have re-affirmed our commitment to Resolution 1.10 from the 1998 Lambeth Conference that declares homosexual practice as being incompatible with scripture,” it read.

We will continue to support GAFCO because of its commitment to mission. In fact, we will adopt GAFCON proposal to declare the next 10 years as a Decade of Discipleship, Evangelism and Mission. The commitment fits with our strategic plan and we will continue to give this priority emphasis.”

