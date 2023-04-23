Church of Uganda breaks away from Church of England over homosexuals

“We have recognised that the Archbishop of Canterbury has abdicated his historic place as the “First among Equals” among the Primates and Churches of the Anglican Communion, and we no longer recognise him as our leader,” the statement read in part.

It further read: “The Church of England General Synod’s decision to provide prayers of blessing to same-sex unions and the Archbishop of Canterbury’s enthusiastic support of it are decisions we cannot recognise and have resulted in the breaking of fellowship with him and the Church of England.”

The statement also indicated that the conference which attracted 1,300 delegates from 52 countries re-affirmed its commitment to Resolution 1.10 from the 1998 Lambeth Conference which declared that “homosexual practice is incompatible with scripture.”

