Costa Titch biography: career, girlfriend, net worth & friendship with AKA

Lynet Okumu

Costa Titch, a rapper, songwriter, and dancer, collapsed on stage during a performance on March 11, 2023.

Costa Stitch
Costa Stitch

The music industry in South Africa is in a state of shock following the unexpected passing of Costa Titch, a rapper, songwriter, and dancer who collapsed on stage during a performance on March 11, 2023

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment when he fell on stage but quickly regained his footing before fainting shortly after.

The cause of his death has not been established. The artist rose to prominence with hits featuring his unique indigenous trap music style.

Costa Titch
Costa Titch Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Nakai shares emotional tribute to late boyfriend AKA after burial

Costa Titch, whose real name is Costa Tsobanoglou, was born on September 10, 1995, in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Costa Titch was a dancer before he became a rapper. He moved to Johannesburg in 2014 to pursue a career in entertainment and formed a crew with Tumi Tladi and Phantom Steeze to perform dance sessions as the New Age Steez dance crew.

After competing in the Hip Hop International Dance Competition, the crew took position 14.

Costa Titch
Costa Titch Pulse Live Kenya
READ: South African star Ami Faku delivers rousing performance at Drip Fest [Photos]

The 28-year-old rapper became famous during Hip Hop International Dance Competition.

With time, he switched and registered himself as a multifaceted rap artiste. However, the transition from dancing to rapping was not easy for him.

He began to take his rap skills to the next level and quickly gained a loyal fan base.

He became a successful rapper with significant acceptance in the entertainment industry and worked with notable acts such as Cassper Nyovest, Diamond Platnumz, and Focalistic, to mention a few.

Costa Titch
Costa Titch Pulse Live Kenya

His style incorporates indigenous trap music, which has grown in popularity in South Africa.

His use of Isizulu lines in his performances has also earned him a level of influence among other South African artists. Costa’s song Activate, which was released in 2020, became a huge hit, and he went on to perform at the DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards.

Before his death, Costa Titch released several Extended plays, such as For Real Trappers Only, OMWTFYB, Wonderland EP, Gqom Land, and Fallen Kings.

He also released over 10 songs, including popular tracks like Nkalakatha, Stimela and Geza.

Costa Titch
Costa Titch Pulse Live Kenya
READ: AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

Costa Titch was very private, and little is known about his personal life.

He did not share much information about his family members. Still, he has spoken about his mother's impact on his career, revealing how she advised him to choose his friends wisely as they would play a role in determining his future success.

Costa Titch and AKA
Costa Titch and AKA Pulse Live Kenya

He was active on social media and kept his fans up-to-date on upcoming shows and performances, but he never revealed the identity of his girlfriend, spouse, or wife.

Costa and Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, spent a lot of time creating music together, grew fond of each other, and became great friends in the industry.

Their latest collabo is a mid-tempo song he titled Super Soft. The song was released in 2023, just before AKA passed on after a gunshot by unknown persons.

Costa Titch and AKA
Costa Titch and AKA Pulse Live Kenya

Costa Titch's primary sources of income are from his music production, songwriting, and live performances at various events, which according to Wiki South Africa, have contributed to his estimated net worth of $200,000.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

