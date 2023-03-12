ADVERTISEMENT
Costa Titch's family requests privacy to mourn the loss of their son

Lynet Okumu

South African rapper Costa Titch, born Constantinoz Tsobanoglou, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Costa Titch
Costa Titch

His family confirmed the news in a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, where they also requested privacy to come to terms with the sudden loss of their beloved son, brother, and grandson.

Costa Titch
Costa Titch Pulse Live Kenya
The family acknowledged the pain of losing Costa, who had become a household name in South Africa due to his unique style of music and dance.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson Constantinoz Tsobanoglou (28), who south Africa has come to love and idolize under his stage name Costa Titch.

"It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time," read part of the statement.

The family has pleaded with fans to give them time and space to make sense of the situation.

"As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we are accorded time and space to gather ourselves," the family stated.

Costa Titchy's family statement concerning his death
Costa Titchy's family statement concerning his death Pulse Live Kenya

They have also requested prayers during this difficult moment and asked for privacy to mourn their beloved Costa.

Since the news of his passing broke, fans and fellow musicians across the world have flooded social media with heartfelt messages and tributes.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, who had worked with Costa, updated his Instagram profile picture with an image of the late rapper and shared a picture of him on his Instagram stories accompanied by crying emojis.

Screenshot of Diamond post on Instagram stories
Screenshot of Diamond post on Instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

Other recording artists including Zuchu and Mbosso have also added their voices to the outpouring of grief.

Zuchu: Ya Rabbi

Mbosso: 💔🕊️🙏😭

Talliaoyando: Man 💔 💔💔

Wema Sepetu: This is Sad... RIP Costa Titch... Gone too soon...

Costa Titch, a rapper, songwriter, and dancer, collapsed on stage during a performance on March 11, 2023.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment when he fell on stage but quickly regained his footing before fainting shortly after.

The cause of his death has not been established.

