Costa Titch's family requests privacy to mourn the loss of their son

His family confirmed the news in a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, where they also requested privacy to come to terms with the sudden loss of their beloved son, brother, and grandson.

The family acknowledged the pain of losing Costa, who had become a household name in South Africa due to his unique style of music and dance.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson Constantinoz Tsobanoglou (28), who south Africa has come to love and idolize under his stage name Costa Titch.

"It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time," read part of the statement.

The family has pleaded with fans to give them time and space to make sense of the situation.

"As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we are accorded time and space to gather ourselves," the family stated.

They have also requested prayers during this difficult moment and asked for privacy to mourn their beloved Costa.

Musicians across the world mourn Costa Titch

Since the news of his passing broke, fans and fellow musicians across the world have flooded social media with heartfelt messages and tributes.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, who had worked with Costa, updated his Instagram profile picture with an image of the late rapper and shared a picture of him on his Instagram stories accompanied by crying emojis.

Other recording artists including Zuchu and Mbosso have also added their voices to the outpouring of grief.

Zuchu: Ya Rabbi

Mbosso: 💔🕊️🙏😭

Talliaoyando: Man 💔 💔💔

Wema Sepetu: This is Sad... RIP Costa Titch... Gone too soon...

Costa Titch, a rapper, songwriter, and dancer, collapsed on stage during a performance on March 11, 2023.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment when he fell on stage but quickly regained his footing before fainting shortly after.

