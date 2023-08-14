The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zeine expressed confidence about possible negotiations with ECOWAS and neighbouring Nigeria, which had led the crackdown on Niger’s rulers.

Ali-Mahaman-Lamine-Zeine, Niger’s new Prime Minister
Ali-Mahaman-Lamine-Zeine, Niger’s new Prime Minister

Recommended articles

Zeine, who was appointed by the junta a week ago, said on Monday, August 14, 2023 that Niger was interested in economic cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). On July 26, Niger’s military ousted democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The military suspended the constitution and appointed a transitional government. Shortly afterwards, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the new military junta and demanded an immediate return to constitutional order. It also activated a standby force for a possible military intervention in Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the junta signaled its willingness to negotiate with ECOWAS after a visit by a Nigerian mediation group of Islamic clerics. Zeine also expressed confidence about possible negotiations with ECOWAS and neighbouring Nigeria, which had led the crackdown on Niger’s rulers.

“We have a great interest in preserving this important and historic relationship,” Zeine said, stressing the original background of ECOWAS as an economic group to increase prosperity in West Africa.

If, however, we find that instead of this economic solidarity, the political and military principle comes to the fore, we can only regret that.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police determine cause of explosion in Eastleigh that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Police determine cause of explosion in Eastleigh that left 1 dead, 3 injured

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

Malik Obama reignites social media spat with brother, Barack Obama

Malik Obama reignites social media spat with brother, Barack Obama

Gov't announces rollout of new 'Maisha Namba' in October [Details]

Gov't announces rollout of new 'Maisha Namba' in October [Details]

We're ready for dialogue with ECOWAS, Niger junta shifts ground

We're ready for dialogue with ECOWAS, Niger junta shifts ground

Niger: Pro-democracy activists in Katsina demand immediate release of Bazoum

Niger: Pro-democracy activists in Katsina demand immediate release of Bazoum

Ruto meets Museveni days after Uhuru's visit to State House Uganda

Ruto meets Museveni days after Uhuru's visit to State House Uganda

Raila meets US senator linked to 2018 handshake ahead of Azimio-Kenya Kwanza talks

Raila meets US senator linked to 2018 handshake ahead of Azimio-Kenya Kwanza talks

Rare surgery successfully conducted at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Rare surgery successfully conducted at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Abdourahamane Tiani (right) is Niger's new leader [AFP]

6 fascinating facts about Niger's coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani

Niger Junta rebuffs all diplomatic missions so far [Reuters]

Niger junta rejects diplomatic outreach from US, UN, AU, ECOWAS

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes. [CNN]

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine is Niger’s new prime minister [BusinessDay]

Niger coup plotters name economist new prime minister