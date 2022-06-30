Protect African refugees and migrants, Kenya to European countries

While addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, July 29, Mike Kiboino, Kenya's deputy permanent representative highlighted the difference in how refugees from Ukraine were treated across border points as opposed to Africans migrants.

"We have observed the Security Council and its members show great concern about the fate of refugees from other conflicts.

The latest and most dramatic instance being the result of the war in Ukraine. We believe that Africans fleeing the wars and insecurity in their countries deserve equal levels of regard," read the statement in part.

Kenya demands fast and thorough investigation

Kiboino further referenced a resolution passed in 2020 highlighting the need to safeguard the human rights and freedoms of Africans. The resolution was passed after the brutal killing of American George Floyd.

"Promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and people of African descent against excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers," read the report in part.

Kiboino also mentioned the need for an investigation to be carried out by the African Union as well as other stakeholders involved.

The incident which took place on July 24 saw 2,000 migrants try to scale a fence that seals off the enclave.

"We echo the call by the African Union Commission Chairperson and other leaders in calling for thorough investigations by the relevant authorities into the incident at the Spanish enclave of Melilla, with a view to holding to account all those responsible," he said.