Protect African refugees and migrants, Kenya to European countries

Cyprian Kimutai

At least 23 African migrants were beaten to death by Moroccan border guards

Migrants hold placards during an anti-racism demonstration in the Moroccan capital Rabat on June 28, 2022. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants hold placards during an anti-racism demonstration in the Moroccan capital Rabat on June 28, 2022. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Kenya's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has called for more protection and assistance for African refugees and migrants just days after 23 migrants were murdered as they attempted to cross from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla.

While addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, July 29, Mike Kiboino, Kenya's deputy permanent representative highlighted the difference in how refugees from Ukraine were treated across border points as opposed to Africans migrants.

"We have observed the Security Council and its members show great concern about the fate of refugees from other conflicts.

The latest and most dramatic instance being the result of the war in Ukraine. We believe that Africans fleeing the wars and insecurity in their countries deserve equal levels of regard," read the statement in part.

Mike Kiboino, Kenya's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations
Mike Kiboino, Kenya's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ukraine embassy in Nairobi appeals to international community to stop Russia | Pulselive Kenya

Kiboino further referenced a resolution passed in 2020 highlighting the need to safeguard the human rights and freedoms of Africans. The resolution was passed after the brutal killing of American George Floyd.

"Promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and people of African descent against excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers," read the report in part.

Kiboino also mentioned the need for an investigation to be carried out by the African Union as well as other stakeholders involved.

The incident which took place on July 24 saw 2,000 migrants try to scale a fence that seals off the enclave.

A man sits by the border fence separating Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, on June 26, 2022 near Nador, a few days after a massive attempt by migrants to storm the barrier between Morocco and Melilla resulted in unprecedented violence that killed at least 23 sub-Saharan Africans and has sparked fears of worse to come. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A man sits by the border fence separating Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, on June 26, 2022 near Nador, a few days after a massive attempt by migrants to storm the barrier between Morocco and Melilla resulted in "unprecedented violence" that killed at least 23 sub-Saharan Africans and has sparked fears of worse to come. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

"We echo the call by the African Union Commission Chairperson and other leaders in calling for thorough investigations by the relevant authorities into the incident at the Spanish enclave of Melilla, with a view to holding to account all those responsible," he said.

Melilla is situated in Morocco along the North African coast, 150km from Spain and is the one of only two cities - after Cueta - that are land borders between Africa and Europe. Authorities from Morocco recently revealed that they plan to prosecute 65 migrants.

READ: Kenya wades in on the Russia - Ukraine tensions at UN Security Council meeting [Video]

Cyprian Kimutai

