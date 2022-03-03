RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion - UNHCR

Cyprian Kimutai

I have never seen an exodus as rapid as this - UN official

People fleeing from Ukraine are seen after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border due to Russian military attack on Ukraine.
People fleeing from Ukraine are seen after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border due to Russian military attack on Ukraine.

The United Nations has revealed that more than one million people have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the eastern European country.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) released a statement on March 3 saying the number amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population, forced out of the country in just seven days.

Speaking on the report, Filippo Grandi, an Italian diplomat working with UNHCR described the situation as grave.

"I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one. Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence. Countless have been displaced inside the country," he said.

Ukrainian troops fire a Javelin anti-tank missile during drills in Ukraine, February 2022.
Ukrainian troops fire a Javelin anti-tank missile during drills in Ukraine, February 2022.

The report comes out just hours after Russian troops claimed they seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall.

The capture of the Black Sea city of 290,000 people, appeared a significant boost for Moscow as it readied for potential ceasefire talks today.

Videos, posted online on Wednesday, show what appears to be Russian troops and tanks in front of the Kherson Regional Administration building, with one of the soldiers holding Ukrainian flags.

Shouting is heard, but it's unclear who is speaking. The video then shows a group of civilians begin walking toward the soldiers outside the Regional Administration building. "They went to get the flag," the man says.

The civilians appear to reclaim the flags from the soldiers. “Oh, they put down the flag," he continues. "Our people took the flag! Beauties!"

As the soldier returns to the line of tanks, the civilians raise the Ukrainian flags to jubilant cheers from onlookers.

Cyprian Kimutai

