Full schedule for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Today is a public holiday across the United Kingdom (UK).

Programme

According to Time Magazine, the event proper will begin at 6:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. ET): Westminster Hall where Queen Elizabeth II has been lying in state.

10:44 a.m. (5:44 a.m. ET): The royal procession leaves from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey. The state gun carriage will carry Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, accompanied by musicians such as the band of royal marines, and the path will be lined with members of the royal navy and royal marines. Members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Prince William, will follow behind the carriage.

10:52 a.m. (5:52 a.m. ET): Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at the gates of Westminster Abbey and is carried inside

11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET): The ceremony begins, led by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, and will include readings and prayers by political and religious leaders including the new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

11:55 a.m. (6:55 a.m. ET): There are two minutes of silence within the Abbey and across the U.K.

Noon (7 a.m. ET): The funeral ends with reveille, the U.K. national anthem (“God Save the King”), and a lament by the queen’s piper. The coffin will go on another procession through the streets of London as Big Ben tolls continuously.

1 p.m. (8 a.m. ET): The coffin arrives at Wellington Arch in London, where it is loaded into a hearse. From here, the royal family departs for Windsor Castle, which is about 20 miles west of Buckingham Palace.

3:06 p.m. (10:06 a.m. ET): The state hearse arrives in Windsor, where it will join a procession heading up Albert Road. The King and other members of the royal family will join the path on foot to St. George’s Chapel roughly thirty minutes later.

4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET): The Committal Service begins at St. George’s Chapel, conducted by the Dean of Windsor and ending with a blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury.