ADVERTISEMENT
6 fascinating facts about Niger's coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani

Ima Elijah

Here are six interesting facts about Niger's new head of state.

General Abdourahamane Tiani (right) is Niger's new leader [AFP]
Despite his relatively low profile outside military circles, Tiani's background, actions, and connections paint an intriguing picture of the man who has taken the reins of power.

Here are six interesting facts about General Tiani.

General Tiani has largely stayed out of the public eye throughout his military career. Despite being at the helm of a prestigious 700-member elite unit, he is known for his preference to operate in the background, making him a powerful and enigmatic figure.

Military Junta in Niger Republic releases statement, says two countries from ECOWAS have began mobilisation of their Armed Forces towards its border [Twitter]
Military Junta in Niger Republic releases statement, says two countries from ECOWAS have began mobilisation of their Armed Forces towards its border [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Tiani orchestrated a takeover that began with the seizure of President Mohamed Bazoum by his own presidential guards. In a bold move, Tiani declared himself the leader after staging the takeover, highlighting his ability to swiftly wield influence and take charge in critical moments.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and Former Niger President, Mahamadou Issoufou [Naija News]
Former President Muhammadu Buhari and Former Niger President, Mahamadou Issoufou [Naija News] Pulse Nigeria

Tiani is a staunch ally of former president Mahamadou Issoufou, under whose leadership he was appointed head of the presidential guards in 2011. His close ties to Issoufou have played a significant role in shaping his trajectory within the military and political spheres.

General Tiani has played a key role in confronting internal and external threats to Niger's stability. He led efforts to quash coup attempts in 2021 and 2022. Perhaps this commitment to maintaining order and safeguarding the country's political stability is what led him to planning a coup himself.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Tiani's military career has extended beyond Niger's borders. He has participated in missions led by the United Nations and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS in countries like Ivory Coast and Sudan, showcasing his involvement in regional security matters.

Hailing from Filingue, a region prone to insurgent attacks, Tiani has firsthand experience with the challenges posed by extremist groups. His leadership within the volatile Tillaberi region, plagued by attacks from Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State group, and jihadists from neighboring Nigeria, underscores his capacity to navigate complex security situations.

Ima Elijah

