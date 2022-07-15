RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Oxford officially adds githeri, sambaza, chang'aa to the English dictionary

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Oxford English Dictionary is updated quarterly with new words

Githeri
Githeri

The Oxford English Dictionary has been updated with more Swahili words, days after the world marked the first-ever International Kiswahili language Day.

Recommended articles

The new words add to boda boda, matatu and zeze which have previously been incorporated into the English dictionary.

The words which have been newly listed in the dictionary are:-

  1. Asante Sana - which means thank you very much
  2. Collabo - which means to work jointly which is used mostly by creatives
  3. Jembe - which is a farm tool used by to dig
  4. Nyama Choma - which means roasted meat
  5. Sambaza - which translates to share something mostly money
  6. Githeri - a traditional central Kenyan dish consisting of boiled maize and legumes, typically beans
  7. Changa'a - which is a Kenyan alcoholic drink made from fermented millet, maize, or sorghum grains, a liquor so strong its production
  8. Sheng - which is a language that is a blend of the English language and other native languages used mostly by youth in urban areas.

READ: US dictionary Merriam-Webster to change its definition of racism

Oxford Dictionary
Oxford Dictionary ece-auto-gen

The Oxford English Dictionary which is updated on quarterly basis has had over 700 words added to the dictionary from different languages across the world.

Other Swahili words in the Oxford English Dictionary include:-

  1. Buibui – a traditional garment worn by Muslim women in East Africa, typically a long black gown with a black head covering that leaves only the eyes or face exposed.
  2. Kanga – a type of cotton fabric printed with designs in bright colours, typically in squares or rectangles featuring a border on all four sides, and used especially for women’s clothing; a piece of this fabric, often worn as a shawl or wrap.
  3. Kanzu – a long, loose-fitting white tunic worn by men.
  4. Shuka – a long piece of fabric usually worn as a loincloth or used as a bedsheet.
  5. Chapo – a thin pancake of unleavened whole meal bread cooked on a griddle.
  6. Jiko – a type of portable charcoal or wood-burning stove, typically made of metal with a ceramic lining, used for cooking and heating.
  7. Mandazi – a small cake consisting of sweetened dough fried in oil, usually triangular in shape and typically eaten as a snack or as an accompaniment to other dishes these cakes collectively

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Drama in Syokimau as military man opens fire on boda boda rider

Drama in Syokimau as military man opens fire on boda boda rider

2 words removed from NCIC elections blacklist

2 words removed from NCIC elections blacklist

Oxford officially adds githeri, sambaza, chang'aa to the English dictionary

Oxford officially adds githeri, sambaza, chang'aa to the English dictionary

Strategy Raila & Ruto are using to secure majority in National Assembly

Strategy Raila & Ruto are using to secure majority in National Assembly

Sonko cleared by IEBC to run for Mombasa governor

Sonko cleared by IEBC to run for Mombasa governor

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

Why Brookside has sued Nyali MP Mohamed Ali

Why Brookside has sued Nyali MP Mohamed Ali

President Kenyatta saves Kenyans after fuel prices review

President Kenyatta saves Kenyans after fuel prices review

Uhuru awards family members, Kanze Dena & Atwoli top state honours

Uhuru awards family members, Kanze Dena & Atwoli top state honours

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Uhuru mourns former Japanese PM who was shot at a political campaign meeting today

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late Japanese Prime Minister at State House Nairobi in 2016

Oxford officially adds githeri, sambaza, chang'aa to the English dictionary

Githeri

Commonwealth announces 20 election observers posted in Kenya

Ballot boxes during a past General Election in Kenya [Photo: AFP]

Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022

Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022