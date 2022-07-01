3 imprisoned in UK for death of a Kenyan boy

On Thursday, Justice Jefford at Cardiff Crown Court in the United Kingdom, described the brutal killing of a "defenceless schoolboy, who weighed 20kg, was nothing short of horrifying."

Mwangi who was found dead in the River Ogmore on July 31 is said to have had 56 injuries extending from the back of his head to his liver and bowel. Autopsy experts equated the extent of his injuries to those seen in road accidents.

Mother sat and watched as Mwangi was beaten to death

Mulligan, who was 13 at the time of the murder will serve a minimum of 15 years. Court documents indicate, Mulligan assisted his stepparents in the killing of Mwangi as well as helped his stepdad John Cole dispose of the body.

Cole, a 40-year-old man as well as Mwangi's biological mother Angharad Williamson will serve a minimum sentence of 29 and 28 years respectively. According to the prosecution, the latter sat and watched as the five-year-old was beaten to death.

The judge said Williamson had tried to shift the blame onto others and added: “You had the opportunity to protect your son from further injury and you did nothing. In a final act of callousness, all three of you agreed to try to cover up Logan’s death as an accident."

The bizarre case that has rocked the United Kingdom, highlights a huge problem when it comes to foster care. Court documents revealed that Mulligan, a foster child had only moved into Cole and Williamson's family, five days before the death of Kimani.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees revealed the teenager had a "desire for violence" and at one point pushed Kimani down the stairs, breaking his arm. Another witness, described as a support worker said she once heard him sing "I love to punch kids in the head, it's orgasmic."

At one point, Mulligan is said to have asked two young girls whether they had heard of the 'murder game.' The girls said no and he proceeded to teach them on how the game was played which involved them getting inside black bin bags.