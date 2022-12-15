Museveni stirs twitter debate after posting ‘wrong’ picture of Rwenzori

“Don’t get me wrong, the Rwenzoris are a marvel. But this photo is from New Zealand,” she tweeted.

The President’s verified twitter account posted the photo relaying his efforts marketing the country at the US-Africa Leader’s Summit in Washington DC.

The President notes that he highlighted the unique beauty of mountain Rwenzori and the country as a whole.

“In both my speeches in London, UK on Monday and the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC today. I have continued to highlight the unique beauty of Uganda, the marvel of Rwenzori and the good high-altitude climate. That is why you find permanent snow on the Equator.,” he tweeted.

The president’s remarks on the platform were in line with his working visits to the United Kingdom-and separately to the United States where he is attending a special 3-day US-Africa leaders’ summit in Washington DC from December 13-15.

Neither President Museveni nor handlers of his official twitter account have come out to comment on the allegedly erroneous tweet even as Maren’s tweet has been retweeted over 400 times, with over 1,500 likes.

However, since then, twitter has been engrossed in a debate in order to verify whether the mountain the President’s twitter account posted is Rwenzori or not.

According to fact checking source, Debunk Media Initiative, a fact-check helped them conclude that Maren was right.

“@mbjorgum. You are actually right. Thank you for bringing us to this realization. Fake images are being used by most travel companies in searches on @Google showing its Mt. Rwenzori when it is not.” The organization tweeted.

According to the search conducted by the Debunk Media Initiative, the picture posted by the President depicts the Southern Alps Mountain Range, New Zealand.

According to seasoned fourth estate figure, Jacobs Seaman Odong, the picture’s authenticity should be disputed because its foreground depicts a river which is not on the Rwenzori mountain.

“Oh dear! The one in the foreground looks like a river. Does the peak of Mountain Rwenzori have a river?” he asked.