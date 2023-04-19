Museveni to meet NRM parliamentary caucus over Anti-Homosexuality Bill

According to the letter, the meeting will focus on the Anti-Homosexuality Bill which was passed by Parliament in March, and will take place on Thursday, 20 April at 2:00PM, State House Entebbe.

“This is to notify and invite you for the above-mentioned meeting (referring to the subject of the letter,” the letter read in part.

It further read: “The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, among others, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.”

During plenary on Tuesday, 18 April 2023, members of parliament raised concern over the meeting some alleging that the Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuzi, advised the President not to assent to the Bill.

The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, confirmed the development saying the development happened but chose not to delve into the details.

“It is true the Office of the Attorney General gave advise to the President about the matter, but I ask members of parliament to let the procedures go on,” he said during plenary.

While addressing Parliament, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, said Parliament would be disappointed if indeed the Office of the Attorney General advised the president against signing Bill into law.

“It would be a big disappointment if the Office of the Attorney General went ahead and advised the President against signing the Bill into law without raising objection while the Bill was being passed,” he said.

Cecilia Ogwal, the Dokolo district women representative, also expressed disappointment saying no clause in the Bill was not discussed to the core.