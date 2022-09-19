RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Next steps after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as King Charles III's reign begins

Fabian Simiyu

Coronation and other plans as King Charles III assumes the throne

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022

A week after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away, she will be interred today in Windsor.

Following her burial, things will start to unfold one after the other as England ushers in a new chapter with the reign of King Charles III taking effect.

The following are a series of events that will follow:-

After the death Queen Elizabeth II was made public, the throne passed immediately to Charles, her son and the former Prince of Wales.

King Charles III
King Charles III Pulse

He will be crowned king at the coronation which is likely to take place in the spring or summer of 2023.

The coronation has been held in Westminster Abbey for the past 900 years since William the Conqueror.

The St Edwards crown which dates from 1661 will be placed on Charles's head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

73-year-old Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king
73-year-old Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king Pulse Nigeria

The crown is studded with 444 coloured gemstones including sapphires, tourmalines, garnets and rubies filled with purple velvet centre and trimmed with fur as it is the iconic solid gold crown from the crown jewels at the Tower of London.

King Charles III has not stated where he will live as the new King of the United Kingdom, he has been living at Clarence House.

Reports indicate that up to 100 employees have been notified that they could lose their jobs because he will no longer live there.

Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace AP

There are speculations that the new monarch will move to Buckingham Palace, which King Charles has always considered an important symbol of the monarchy.

Buckingham Palace is currently under renovation with a total of £369M taxpayer-funded money being used and the project will be completed in 2027.

