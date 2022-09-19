Next steps after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as King Charles III's reign begins

Following her burial, things will start to unfold one after the other as England ushers in a new chapter with the reign of King Charles III taking effect.

The following are a series of events that will follow:-

Coronation of King Charles III

After the death Queen Elizabeth II was made public, the throne passed immediately to Charles, her son and the former Prince of Wales.

Pulse

He will be crowned king at the coronation which is likely to take place in the spring or summer of 2023.

The coronation has been held in Westminster Abbey for the past 900 years since William the Conqueror.

The crown

The St Edwards crown which dates from 1661 will be placed on Charles's head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Pulse Nigeria

The crown is studded with 444 coloured gemstones including sapphires, tourmalines, garnets and rubies filled with purple velvet centre and trimmed with fur as it is the iconic solid gold crown from the crown jewels at the Tower of London.

King Charles III official residence

King Charles III has not stated where he will live as the new King of the United Kingdom, he has been living at Clarence House.

Reports indicate that up to 100 employees have been notified that they could lose their jobs because he will no longer live there.

AP

There are speculations that the new monarch will move to Buckingham Palace, which King Charles has always considered an important symbol of the monarchy.