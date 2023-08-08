The sports category has moved to a new website.

Niger junta rejects diplomatic outreach from US, UN, AU, ECOWAS

Ima Elijah

Sources reveal that the junta has gone so far as to close Niger's airspace, creating a challenge for international mediation and communication.

Niger Junta rebuffs all diplomatic missions so far [Reuters]
Niger Junta rebuffs all diplomatic missions so far [Reuters]

The junta's steadfast refusal to engage in negotiations has garnered global attention, as pressure mounts from influential international players.

Sources report that both the United States and the United Nations had urged the junta to participate in talks to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis. However, the junta's unyielding stance has thwarted these efforts, leaving the international community concerned about the stability and future of Niger.

The upcoming summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State, scheduled for Thursday, August 10, 2023, has garnered significant attention as it aims to address the impasse between the Niger junta and ECOWAS.

The central issue revolves around the junta's refusal to adhere to the August 6 deadline set by ECOWAS for the reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The prospect of military intervention will be deliberated during the ECOWAS summit, although the organisation has underlined that this remains a last resort. The situation has caused increased tension within the region, prompting ECOWAS leaders to consider all possible avenues to restore constitutional order and political stability.

Adding another layer to the situation, the African Union (AU) dispatched a joint mission involving representatives from the United Nations and ECOWAS to Niger. However, their efforts were met with a setback as they were denied permission to enter the country by the junta.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

