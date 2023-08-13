The sports category has moved to a new website.

date 2023-08-13

Niger: Pro-democracy activists in Katsina demand immediate release of Bazoum

News Agency Of Nigeria

The coalition applauded ECOWAS for its firm stance in support of democracy and the need to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Niger’s military overthrew the democratically-elected President Bazoum in a coup on July 26.

Speaking during a peaceful procession, chairman of the coalition, Bishir Dauda, condemned and denounced what he called unjustifiable coup d’état in Niger and indeed anywhere else.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of President Bazoum.

“We also strongly condemn the arrogance and disrespect to world leaders and respected individuals displayed by the coupists.

“They showed disrespect to people like the former Nigerian Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad-Abubakar III,’’ Dauda said.

“We warn the junta not to plunge our sub-region into a needless and unwarranted conflict because of their selfish gain.

“The junta should reciprocate the peace gesture demonstrated by ECOWAS and by President Bola Tinubu by immediately opening channels of dialogue for a quick solution of this problem,’’ Dauda added.

Niger: Pro-democracy activists in Katsina demand immediate release of Bazoum

