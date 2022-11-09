It was a targeted murder - Pakistani gov't rejects Kenyan police report on journalist's death

Kenyan police had reported that Sharif was killed after he and his brother were mistaken for suspects, a report that Minister SanaUllah now says is inaccurate.

The Pakistani official on Tuesday stated that Arshad was targeted and murdered, adding that his two brothers - Waqar and Kurram Ahmad - will be questioned over the circumstances of his death.

The foreign government is now treating the death as an incident of murder until investigations are concluded.

"Prima facie Arshad Sharif was murdered. It was a targeted murder and not a case of mistaken identity," SanaUllah stated.

Waqar and Kurram own a shooting range in Magadi by the name Ammodump Kweni where Arshad was last seen alive.

Following the uproar resulting from the tragic incident, Director of the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency Athar Waheed, Deputy Director General of the Intelligence Bureau Omar Shahid Hamid and Lieutenant Colonel Saad Ahmed were dispatched to Nairobi on October 26, 2022 to investigate Arshad's death.

SanaUllah added that the three investigators will now proceed to Dubai for further investigations. Arshad had fled for safety in Dubai before travelling to Kenya.

Questions over police report on Arshad Sharif's death

Following the first police report on how officers fatally shot Arshad along Magadi Road, it emerged that the make and number plate of the car suspected to have been involved in a kidnapping did not match the car Arshad and his brother were driving.

The security officials claimed that the white Toyota Landcruiser L200 car resembled one they were pursuing.

It later turned out that the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was a Mercedes Benz SUV bearing a different number plate from the Toyota Landcruiser.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri has noted that some of the information shared by the police doesn not add up.

“That (inconsistency) is feeding the conspiracy theories because of the profile of the person who was killed, considering he had escaped persecution in his country. He was said to be coming with a high-profile dossier on corruption in his country.