Photos: Museveni, Natasha enjoy dinner with Princess Anne

"I was hosted to a dinner by Her Royal Highness, Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kampala," President Museveni tweeted on Wednesday morning.

"We talked about the different patronages she has come to support here. I welcome her and wish her good luck."

President Museveni was accompanied by daughter Natasha Karugire.

The Princess Royal, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence, is undertaking a four-day visit to Uganda in support of a number of her Patronages, according to an official statement.

On her first day in Kampala, Princess Royal visited the Medical Research Council (MRC), Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Ugandan Research Unit.

Her Royal Highness is Chancellor of LSHTM, and their Uganda unit is an internationally recognised centre of excellence.

"During the visit, The Princess toured the facilities and learnt more about the unit’s work to conduct high quality, energy efficient research that is contributing to the development of strong health policies for the control of infectious and non-communicable diseases," reads the statement.

Princess Royal was born on August 15, 1950 and she is a member of the British royal family. Her real name is Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise.

She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the only sister of King Charles III.