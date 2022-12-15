'Please stop begging' Ghana President tells African colleagues at US Summit

According to Akufo-Addo, Africans need to be more selfish with their expenditure outside the continent, and more generous within to elevate their resource reserves.

"If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow," he said.

He urged greater solidarity among African countries to adress similar aspirations, saying that to the outside world, Africa is one people.

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other,” he said.

He said that the continent is well endowed with resources like skills and manpower but needs organised political willpower to make "Africa work".

The Ghanaian President has just come into a loan of $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund to get the country out of an unprecendented economic crisis.