RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corpse is at the Infectious Diseases Hospital mortuary at Marina for preservation and autopsy.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) about the investigation on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said a Bolt car driver, whose name was not mentioned, reported the death of a passenger in his car at Ilasan Police Division on Monday.

The driver claimed that he received an order from the customer to take him from Osapa London, Lekki to the Ikate area of Lekki.

"While in transit, the customer screamed and shouted, 'My heart'. Instantly, his mood changed.

"The customer was rushed to a hospital at Jakande 1st Gate, Lekki and later to another hospital also in Lekki, where he was pronounced dead," Hundeyin quoted the Bolt driver as stating at the police station.

Hundeyin said police visited the hospital, photographed the deceased, contacted members of his family and deposited the corpse at the Infectious Diseases Hospital mortuary at Marina for preservation and autopsy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

