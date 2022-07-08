RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Uhuru mourns former Japanese PM who was shot at a political campaign meeting today

Amos Robi

Abe was shot as he made an address in the Japanese city of Nara

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late Japanese Prime Minister at State House Nairobi in 2016
President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late Japanese Prime Minister at State House Nairobi in 2016

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who died on Friday after being shot at a political meeting.

In his message of condolence, the president described Abe as one of the country’s close development allies.

"It is utterly shocking and somewhat unbelievable to learn of the death of my friend, and one of Kenya's foremost development allies, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in a savage shooting incident," President Kenyatta mourned.

Deputy President William Ruto mourned the fallen leader describing him as a visionary leader who assisted his country sore to the top in the global map.

“I join the Nation of Japan, its people and the world in mourning the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was a visionary leader who helped Japan secure its place in the global order. Rest In Peace.” DP Ruto’s condolence message read.

The late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Deputy President William Ruto at KICC Nairobi in 2016
The late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Deputy President William Ruto at KICC Nairobi in 2016 The late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Deputy President William Ruto at KICC Nairobi in 2016 Pulse Live Kenya

Shinzo Abe was shot in the city of Nara as he gave a speech in a political meeting on Friday, July 8. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Abe, who retired in 2020, visited Nairobi in 2016 during the 6th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) conference, during which he held bilateral talks with President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Abe rose to the position of prime minister in 2006 aged 52 making him the youngest premiere to lead the Asian country.

He, however, lost the post which he clinched later in 2012 and served until 2020 when he retired making him the longest-serving leader of the Japanese government.

The leadership in Abe ran down the family line as his grandfather and great uncle also had stints as Japanese prime ministers.

Amos Robi

