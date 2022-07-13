The Ghanaian market of Pulse, Africa’s leading innovative media company took home the Best in Audience engagement award for their Instagram page. This award stays at Pulse for a second consecutive year as Pulse Nigeria’s TikTok page won it in the 2021 edition of the African Digital Awards.
Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022
Pulse Ghana has been announced a winner at the 2022 African Digital Media Awards.
Pulse Ghana engages its audience in a unique way initiating different formats of storytelling that resonates with users on Instagram.
From summary of articles with cool templates to fun teasers, infographics and original videos, the media platform informs and engages young Ghanaians and people across the globe using distinct strategies on Instagram while maximising the possibilities the platform offers.
Kwaku Quansah, Pulse Ghana’s Head of Social Media and Instagram Manager showed his appreciation to the people who trust the brand.
“It's amazing and a good feeling to see the niche we have created for our followers, to engage in the content we create. This is to say a big thank you to all the followers that take time out of the day to go on Pulse Ghana’s Instagram,” he said.
Speaking on the award, Kwame Boakye, Director of Content at Pulse Ghana added:
"If you have ever worked in a social team, you will know that these accolades do not come easy. The hard work of our social team and content team in general has paid off and the team is glad to see such results from the countless ideation sessions, debates and fact checking that go on behind the scenes to make sure our audience gets the best out of us.
“We also want to thank our fans for always making us the go-to place to get informed. Over 1.8 million followers trusting you is no mean feat and we will continue to give them our best.”
“This award makes us very proud as it aligns with our mission at Pulse to inform and engage Afria’s young audience. The purpose of serving our young audience and seeing their trust and everyday engagement with our brand is what keeps us going. I look forward to staying on this course and growing our brand and community further across all relevant platforms.” Katharina Link, Managing Director at Pulse Ghana & West Africa added.
Other winners at the Africa Digital Media Awards Mangeons bien in Tunisia, Arena Holdings in South Africa, Inkyfada in Tunisia, Daily Maverick in South Africa, BBC Media Action in Libya, Media24 in South Africa and Food For Mzansi in South Africa.
A statement by the World Association of News Publishers, organisers of the award ceremony read:
“We are pleased to announce the winners of this year's African Digital Media Awards. This year we had a record number of entries submitted. We applaud the teams from media organisations across Africa for their dedication on these brilliantly innovative projects and we honour their hard work.
“We also would like to thank everyone who made the awards possible - from all the publishers who submitted their projects and also to our esteemed jury members who contributed their time and expertise on thoroughly evaluating the projects.”
Six winners from the 10 winners will go head-to-head and compete against other regions for the prestigious title of a Digital Media World Award Winner 2022 with the other four winners being exclusive to the Africa region. The in-person ceremony will take place at the World News Media Congress (29 Sept. 2022) in Zaragoza, Spain.
Pulse
Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company.
It informs and engages Africa’s young audience - and provides expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to its partners. It is present with platforms & offices in Nigeria & Ghana in Anglophone West Africa; Senegal & Côte d’Ivoire in Francophone West Africa and Kenya & Uganda in East Africa.
Pulse’s mass media platforms and social media channels reach millions of users monthly. Pulse TV is its innovative video producer, creating formats across all channels. The Pulse Network brings together top media assets & creators. Pulse Studio is its creative brand & content studio, supporting clients to express their own media vision. Pulse Marketing is its 360 degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions. Pulse Products is an offering to Pulse’s users that is enabled by its media brand, content and distribution.
