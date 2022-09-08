Queen Elizabeth II's health status raises eyebrows

This happened after photos of her frail hand taken this week raised questions about her condition. The 96-year-old matriarch was seen with a blue bruised mark on her hand and using a cane when the recently erected to power Prime Minister Liz Truss went to meet her at her place in Buckingham.

Pulse

The Queen's doctors at Buckingham Palace announced in a statement stating they are concerned about her health and that she remains at home under supervision. Queen Elizabeth was looking very frail when she met Liz Truss, the new UK Prime Minister with significant bruising on her hand, probably from an infusion that raised questions from members of the public concerning her health.

Other quarters have reported that Prince Charles & Camilla have traveled to Balmoral along with Prince William to be with the Queen as her health deteriorates.

Several news outlets have compared the queen’s posture when she met Truss earlier this week on Tuesday 6 September 2022 with her previous meetings with incoming prime ministers. and a difference was quite noticeable.

Queen Elizabeth 2 Pulse Live Kenya

When greeting outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in 2019, the queen stood a little bit more upright which was also evident in 2016 when she met with Johnson's predecessor Theresa May. Her health has been a concern after her longtime husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021.

Last year in October, for the first time she was spotted using a walking stick in 17 years, and the month after it was reported that a sprained back forced her to miss Remembrance Day events.

In June this year, she equally missed the Royal Ascot a world-famous horse competition for the first time since her coronation in 1952, and backed out of Platinum Jubilee events due to health reasons, which further fuels more worries about her health status.

d005ab5f-c956-476b-88bf-6080aa8d8303

The queen had summoned the conservative politician in Balmoral castle in Scotland to formally ask her to form a new government following the resignation of Boris Johnson.