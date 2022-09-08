Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has been put under medical supervision as doctors become concerned about her health.
Queen Elizabeth II's health status raises eyebrows
Queen Elizabeth II's health seems to be taking a toll on her after a photo of her went viral showing her weak and frail.
This happened after photos of her frail hand taken this week raised questions about her condition. The 96-year-old matriarch was seen with a blue bruised mark on her hand and using a cane when the recently erected to power Prime Minister Liz Truss went to meet her at her place in Buckingham.
The Queen's doctors at Buckingham Palace announced in a statement stating they are concerned about her health and that she remains at home under supervision. Queen Elizabeth was looking very frail when she met Liz Truss, the new UK Prime Minister with significant bruising on her hand, probably from an infusion that raised questions from members of the public concerning her health.
Other quarters have reported that Prince Charles & Camilla have traveled to Balmoral along with Prince William to be with the Queen as her health deteriorates.
Several news outlets have compared the queen’s posture when she met Truss earlier this week on Tuesday 6 September 2022 with her previous meetings with incoming prime ministers. and a difference was quite noticeable.
When greeting outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in 2019, the queen stood a little bit more upright which was also evident in 2016 when she met with Johnson's predecessor Theresa May. Her health has been a concern after her longtime husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021.
Last year in October, for the first time she was spotted using a walking stick in 17 years, and the month after it was reported that a sprained back forced her to miss Remembrance Day events.
In June this year, she equally missed the Royal Ascot a world-famous horse competition for the first time since her coronation in 1952, and backed out of Platinum Jubilee events due to health reasons, which further fuels more worries about her health status.
The queen had summoned the conservative politician in Balmoral castle in Scotland to formally ask her to form a new government following the resignation of Boris Johnson.
She has appointed 14 prime ministers during her 70-year reign with the ceremonies usually taking place at Buckingham palace. Her meeting with Truss in Scotland marks the first time she has ever appointed a Prime Minister in Scotland amidst speculations she was too frail to travel back to England for the ceremonies.
