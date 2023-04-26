The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Samson Toromade

Tinubu's move from his Lagos base comes just days after he returned to Nigeria.

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, only just returned to Nigeria after over a month away abroad [Twitter/@officialABAT]

The former Lagos State governor arrived at the official residence reserved for a president-elect on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, according to his campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo.

"Whilst there, he'll get daily security briefings and he'll go through the dress rehearsal for the inauguration," the minister tweeted.

Tinubu's move from his Lagos base comes just days after he returned to Nigeria from a personal break in France where he stayed for over a month.

His minimal public appearances during his time away fueled longstanding fears about the state of his health. But in a short address upon his return on Monday, April 24, he told his supporters he was ready to start working.

"Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I'm strong, very strong," he said.

Tinubu beat Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and 15 other candidates in a closely-fought presidential election on February 25.

Peter Obi (left) has blamed his loss on electoral irregularities and challenged Tinubu's victory in court [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Obi and Atiku have submitted separate petitions asking the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to either declare them the true winners of the election or order a fresh election due to irregularities surrounding the contest.

The Action Alliance (AA), Allied People's Movement (APM) and Action People's Party (APP) have also submitted petitions to invalidate the election and/or order a fresh one.

But Tinubu will be sworn in to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29 before the petitions can reach final conclusions at the Supreme Court around October. No sitting Nigerian president has ever been removed by the court.

Samson Toromade

