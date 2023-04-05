Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Trump pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday in New York, according to media reports.

The former president was in the Court for approximately two hours total being processed and arraigned.

He is set to return to Florida this evening where he will deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Indicted last week, Trump is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, over a case involving a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary on Tuesday refused to comment on the indictment and arraignment of Trump.

Karine Jean-Pierre declined to answer any question on Trump’s arraignment during the media conference.

According to Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden’s focus is on the American people today, not on his predecessor, and that they will not remark on legal proceedings.