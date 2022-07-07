RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

This comes after the resignation of more than 50 government officials.

Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on February 9, 2022.
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on February 9, 2022.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation on Thursday following the mass exodus of government officials.

State broadcaster BBC reported that PM Johnson had accepted to resign but would issue a comprehensive statement.

This comes after the resignation of more than 50 government officials, indicating a lack of support for the prime minister’s rule.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street on January 25, 2022 in London, England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street on January 25, 2022 in London, England

One of the officials who resigned was Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi who was appointed just two days prior citing that the situation was "not sustainable and will only get worse".

The mass resignation was sparked by news regarding the prime minister's handling of sexual misconduct charges against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today - he will continue as Prime Minister until the autumn. A Conservative leadership race will take place this summer and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Tory party conference in October,” said BBC’s political editor Chris Mason.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis was the first minister to resign and swiftly followed by seven other ministers.

More to follow…

Denis Mwangi

