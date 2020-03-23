Wundanyi-Mbale ward representative Beatrice Mwabili has succumbed to gall bladder cancer.

Ms Mwabili died on Sunday afternoon at the Nairobi Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

The MCA is remembered for having made history as the only elected female member of the Taita Taveta County Assembly.

Deputy Speaker Chrispus Tondoo mourned the late MCA as having been one of the members who actively participated in House matters.

He noted that she had been chairperson of the Delegated County Legislation Committee before her demise.

"We have lost a dedicated member who contributed immensely to debates," he stated.