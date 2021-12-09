Mukhisa Kituyi named 2021 top searched Kenyan personality on Google

The lists range from overall global stories to local top 10 lists of trending topics across sports, music, lifestyle, personalities, news, and more, on 'how-to' and 'what is?' queries’.

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi was the top trending search personality. The former secretary general for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) declared his intention to vie for the presidency.

He was also accused of assault and reported to the police in Mombasa.

In second position was retired President Mwai Kibaki who celebrated his 90th birthday last November with Martha Koome in the third position after she was appointed Kenya’s first female Chief Justice. Eliud Kipchoge’s name search came fourth as he won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics marathon.

In the trending Global Personalities category, Bobi Wine, Uganda’s opposition leader was the top trending personality, followed by Joe Biden, who was elected as the 46th US President.

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, who specialises in football transfers was the third trending personality. Other global personalities included Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, Alibaba Founder Jack Ma, US Vice President Kamala Harris, British model Naomi Campbell, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu, former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma, and American poet Amanda Gorman.

COVID-19 Registry was the top trending search query in the health category followed by AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Chanjo Kenya, which is the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Portal, was the third trending search health query followed by the Moderna Vaccine. KMTC (Kenya Medical Training College) was the fifth trending search query. This was due to rising interest in nursing employment opportunities for Kenyans in the United Kingdom.

"Google’s 2021 Year in Search Lists compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured Kenyans’ attention during the year. Search is a useful tool to help people find answers to the biggest questions facing society," explained Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager in Kenya

Here are the complete lists of top searches on Google for 2021:

Trending Local Personalities

Mukhisa Kituyi Mwai Kibaki Martha Koome Eliud Kipchoge Deputy President William Ruto Alfred Mutua Charles Njonjo Simba Arati Omanyala Moses Kuria

Trending - General

EPL Uganda Elections Kiambaa By-Election Results IEBC Kazi Mtaani Application BBI Ruling KDF Recruitment 2021 SGR Booking Pandora Papers Afghanistan

Trending Health

COVID-19 Registry AstraZeneca Vaccine Chanjo Kenya Moderna Vaccine KMTC Colonoscopy Signs of COVID-19 Bipolar Disorder Glaucoma Autism

Trending Global Personalities

Bobi Wine Joe Biden Fabrizio Romano Museveni Jack Ma Kamala Harris Naomi Campbell Samia Suluhu Jacob Zuma Amanda Gorman

Trending Loss

Magufuli Chris Kirubi DMX TB Joshua Jakoyo Midiwo Prince Philip Simeon Nyachae Kalembe Ndile Yusuf Haji Bunny Wailer

Trending Sports

EPL Euro 2020 La Liga Table Serie A Table Champions League Paralympics Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Europa League Pakakumi Bundesliga Table

Trending Movies & TV Shows

Squid Game Zora Red Notice Black Widow Killing Eve Coming to America Snake Eyes Lupin Army of the Dead Mortal Kombat

Trending How to (General)

How to find true love? How to check KCPE results online How to check KCSE results How to pay NHIF via Mpesa How to reverse Mpesa How to apply Kazi Mtaani How to write an application letter How to write a CV How to buy tokens How to style braids

Trending How To (Tech)

How to open pdf file How to open null file How to open apk file How to open docx file How to open bin file How to check NHIF status How to hack a WiFi password How to open zip file How to open mp3 file How to download videos from YouTube

Trending Lyrics