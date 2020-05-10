Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday joined Kenyans and the world in celebrating Mother's Day which is marked on May 10th.

Ruto celebrated his mother, Mama Sarah Cheruyoit as a special gift in his life for nurturing him and praying for him.

He extended the message to all mothers celebrating the caring and loving spirit of motherhood.

"Dear Mom, You are a special gift to me. You will always have a special place in my heart. Through you, allow me to pay special tribute to our mothers on this special Mother's Day."

"We are incredibly blessed to have women who have raised us, loved us and empowered us; we are immensely indebted to our mothers for shepherding us throughout our life and for their big hearts that continue to sustain us. Thank you for nurturing me. Thank you for praying for me. You are my strength. Happy Mother's Day to you and all our mothers around the world," the DP wrote.

Celebrated journalist Jeff Koinange is among Kenyan public figures who came out to celebrate their mothers with warm messages of love.

"Here's wishing ALL Mothers and Mothers-to-be a Happy Happy Mother's Day......and to my AMAZING Mum and Sisters, Thanks for ALWAYS being there for me! God Bless you ABUNDANTLY," Jeff wrote on Twitter.