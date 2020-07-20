Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has warned journalists that he will only agree to interviewed by journalists who have sought prior approval from President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Kuria said he had made the decision after a series of interview cancellations by leading media houses which had threatened the careers of some of the journalists.

He claimed that his opinions were being censored by powerful media owners who are loyal to Odinga and Kenyatta.

On Sunday, Spice FM which is owned by the Standard Group, had indicated it would host the Gatundu South MP on Monday for an interview touching on Parliament's relationship with the Executive.

The interview was cancelled at the last minutes, becoming the third time that Kuria's interviews had been blocked.

"I really pray that Kenyans understand. I no longer seek for media interviews. My FB and Twitter pages are beyond that. Today my friend Eric Latif of KTN/Spice FM invited me for an interview tomorrow. I warned him that his boss Gideon Moi and his new boss will not allow this. He insisted."

"I published this invite here on this page. Now Gideon Moi has cancelled the show. It wont happen. The state has issued instructions to all media houses not to host me. I love and respect all media professionals. For your own good DO NOT INTERVIEW ME. Seek prior approval from Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga before you do so. Do not waste your or my time," Kuria said.

Last week, the MP was criticized after he published private messages between him and Standard Reporter Viviane Wandera who had interviewed Kuria on economic matters but her story was turned down at the last minute.

"I spent the entire Sunday afternoon doing an interview with Standard Group’s Vivianne Wandera for the ‘On the Carpet’ column that was to appear in the Standard this Friday. It has just been cancelled. Pole sana Vivianne. You are not a loser. By giving in to the dictates of the deep state, your bosses are the losers. Wait, soon they will be shouting media freedom. We shall remind them. You are a winner Vivianne," he said.