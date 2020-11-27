Kajiado Cental MP Elijah Memusi has issued an attack against Deputy president William Ruto.

The legislator who was speaking during a KANU event stated that the DP has been shifting goalposts over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

He noted that DP Ruto initially raised concerns over the appointment of IEBC commissioners only to later shift his concerns to the National Police and later the pastoralists community.

"We have seen him [DP Ruto] opposing BBI...and I thank you Senator Gideon Moi, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga because you have been very patient with him.

"BBI has addressed all the issues raised by everyone, so if DP Ruto is looking for consensus, BBI has taken into consideration the views expressed by every Kenyan. Senator Moi, I remember recently as you spoke in Kajiado you noted that there is no perfect document and I agree, only the Bible and the holy Koran can be said to be perfect," Memusi elaborated.

Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi

Heavily Amended

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, a well-know ally of DP Ruto, on Wednesday acknowledged that many issues raised by the DP had been considered in the final BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill.

"I told you even Hon.Raila Odinga didn’t know what was being launched. Like Mzee Seii he signed by faith.The document had already been heavily amended to accommodate a number of issues raised by hustlers especially DP at Bomas," he tweeted.