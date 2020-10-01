Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that in his opinion, the question for the anticipated referendum has already been set, and Kenyans will have two choices to decide from.

In a post on his social media pages, the legislator said Kenyans will only have to vote for either the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) or the Wheelbarrow, which will be the only choices between now, and the next General election set for August 2022.

Kuria mentioned that all other issues seem like they will have to wait until after a new government is elected in 2022.

“In my honest observation the Referendum Question has been framed. You will have 2 Choices to Vote for A: BBI B: Wheelbarrow. These will be the choices between now and August 9th, 2022. All other issues, sadly, appear to have to wait till after 2022 elections. God Save Kenya,” wrote the Gatundu South MP.

His words come a few days after Deputy President William Ruto gifted Youths and Women wheelbarrows at his Karen residence, a move that has seen leaders opposed to the DP calling him out for the act they term demeaning, to youth and women.

This has caused a serious divide among leaders ahead of the much anticipated BBI referendum, which is supported by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta, which is being opposed by the Deputy President and leaders allied to him.

