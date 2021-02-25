Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has predicted a possible switch of alliance in the Tanga Tanga faction following the passing of the BBI Bill by over 24 counties.

In a tweet which he captioned, "Wacha nitoboe their strategy. (Let me disclose their strategy)", the Governor suggested that they will soon join the "Linda Katiba" movement.

Linda Katiba is a movement which is opposed to the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020, popularly known as BBI.

The movement includes prominent political figures: Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Economist David Ndii, activists Boniface Mwangi and Jerotich Seii.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana had been part of the movement until recently when he joined the pro-BBI side.

Dr Mutua observed that the Tanga Tanga team is well known for backing other campaigns instead of standing by their convictions.

"They (Tanga Tanga) are fence-sitting, I believe they will not come out to oppose the BBI, they will do what they have been doing in by-elections, which is to get another team out there, maybe 'Linda Katiba' and fund it," he stated.