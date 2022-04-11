RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

John Paul Mwirigi says he is ready to return car gifted by president Uhuru

Authors:

Amos Robi

Mwirigi said he respects president Kenyatta but his loyalty is to DP William Ruto

Igembe South member of parliament John Paul Mwirigi has said he is ready to return a car gifted to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a Facebook post, Mwirigi who is Kenya’s youngest Member of Parliament, thanked the president for gifting him the car in 2017 and was as grateful today as he was back then.

“First and foremost, let me thank His Excellency the President for gifting me a car in the year 2017. I am much humbled now as I was then. Secondly, I wish to appreciate the President for gifting me wholeheartedly without expecting anything in return,” Mwirigi’s post read.

He went on to say he has been castigated by some leaders who claim his support for Deputy President William Ruto is a show of disrespect to the president. However, Mwirigi noted that he has never been disrespectful to the president and plans not to in the future.

The MP pointed out that his loyalty is to the deputy president adding that nothing was going to change that.

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi campaigns alongside Deputy President William Ruto on February 20, 2022
Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi campaigns alongside Deputy President William Ruto on February 20, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“Now, recently a number of leaders have been castigating me claiming that by supporting DP Ruto, I am disrespecting the president. I have never insulted or disrespected the president in anyway and I am not planning to do so at any time. But note, my allegiance to His Excellency DP William Ruto will not change at all,” he wrote.

Mwirigi said he was willing to return the car gifted by the president for the sake of his peace of mind. He added that the criticism would not influence his political stand and claimed Agriculture CS Peter Munya was blackmailing him.

“I may, for the sake of my peace of mind and independence consider returning the gift. I will not bear the blackmail by the CS anymore. And, If the attacks are an orchestrated plan to co-erce me to change my decision, well it will be an exercise in futility.” he stated.

The post by Mwirigi is a continuation of the exchange between him and agriculture cabinet secretary Peter Munya in a political rally on Saturday April 11. CS Munya criticised the young MP for siding with UDA terming it as betraying the head of state despite being gifted a car upon his election.

