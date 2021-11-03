Zimbabweans usher in President at climate summit with alcohol

In the pictures that have since gone viral, two men sporting scarfs with the Zimbabwean colours can be seen pushing trollies filled to the brim with bottles of whisky, wine, beer at a supermarket in Glasgow.

But while the photos show a joyful celebration, Zimbabweans have questioned the motive, with some suggesting it to be a propaganda push by Government officials.

Others say the photos are 'sending the wrong message' about the Cop26 conference, which is bringing together leaders from around the world to try and come up with solutions to tackle climate change.

Zimbabwe's Information Minister, Nick Mangwana Mangwana insisted no delegates were involved and that the celebrations were organised by Zimbabweans living in the UK who wanted to welcome their president to Scotland.