Zimbabweans usher in President at climate summit with alcohol

Cyprian Kimutai

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy!

Zimbabwe delegates at COP26 spend tax payers money on alcohol

Zimbabweans at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland have caused a stir on social media after they were seen stocking up on booze and snacks to celebrate the arrival of President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

In the pictures that have since gone viral, two men sporting scarfs with the Zimbabwean colours can be seen pushing trollies filled to the brim with bottles of whisky, wine, beer at a supermarket in Glasgow.

But while the photos show a joyful celebration, Zimbabweans have questioned the motive, with some suggesting it to be a propaganda push by Government officials.

Others say the photos are 'sending the wrong message' about the Cop26 conference, which is bringing together leaders from around the world to try and come up with solutions to tackle climate change.

twitter.com

Zimbabwe's Information Minister, Nick Mangwana Mangwana insisted no delegates were involved and that the celebrations were organised by Zimbabweans living in the UK who wanted to welcome their president to Scotland.

It is the first time a Zimbabwean President has visited the UK since 1994. The relationship between the two countries soured in 1997 after Tony Blair pulled out of land reform talks with the African nation.

twitter.com

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

